Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in New Delhi on Sunday ahead of the BJP's parliamentary board meeting to decide on the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand at 6 pm. Modi will hold a one kilometre roadshow instead of simply driving down to the BJP headquarters in New Delhi for the meeting.

This comes after the BJP registered an astounding win in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly Elections. BJP workers have already lined up the streets starting from Windsor place roundabout till the BJP's office at Ashoka Road awaiting the prime minister's arrival. Modi will arrive at Hotel Le Meridien in his SUV following the roadshow and will greet party workers on his way to the party office for the meeting at 6 pm.

PM Narendra Modi to visit to BJP HQ in Delhi #ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/9BdobWGumW — ANI (@ANI_news) March 12, 2017

According to media reports, PM Modi is expected to leave his convoy at roundabout near Hotel Le Meridien and and then walk to the BJP headquarters, which is situated around 100 meters away on Ashoka Road amid cheering party workers. Posters and hoardings congratulating Modi on his success in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have been put along the road in the capital. He is also expected to address party workers for which a stage has been set up outside the party office.

According to NDTV, the roadshow is being held after taking into account the sentiments of the party workers who wanted a direct interaction with PM Modi. They believe that it was the prime minister who led the party to victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The party also believes that the roadshow will help Modi reach out not just to those states who voted for BJP, but also to those who are preparing for polls including Gujarat.

The prime minister will chair a meeting of the BJP's parliamentary board following the roadshow. In the meeting, dates for the legislature parties to meet in Lucknow and Dehradun to elect the chief ministers for the states will be decided upon. The leaders will also work on a strategy in Goa and Manipur — two states where the party put up an impressive show but failed to win a majority.

Dinesh Sharma, who is the mayor of Lucknow, is reportedly one of the faces for the CM's post in the state. Siddharth Nath Singh is also said to be one of the ministers being considered by the party leadership. And UP BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya is also in the race.

NDTV quoted BJP sources as saying that spiritual guru Satpal Maharaj is one of the front runners for the CM's post in Uttarakhand.