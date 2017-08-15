Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat, on the occasion of 71st Independence Day, in Delhi on August 15, 2017.IANS

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his fourth Independence Day speech from the Red Fort in New Delhi on Tuesday, August 15, he touched upon a variety of topics such as demonetisation, governance and the much-talked-about Aadhar initiative to name a few.

Modi also spoke about his government's anti-corruption initiative and vowed to continue the crackdown. The PM had faced quite some criticism for not talking about the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy, which has killed over 70 children until now.

However, he chose to break his silence while addressing the nation and said that innocent children have lost their lives and the citizens of the country stand together at this time of crisis.

Here are a few things that Modi said during the Independence Day speech:

  • New India

Modi spoke about a "New India" before 2022 and said that the country must make advances in all fields.

"We have to take the country ahead with the determination of creating a 'New India.' Let us come together to create an India free of corruption, nepotism, casteism, communalism and terrorism. Let us build a country which is clean, healthy and is self-determined."

  • Importance of youth

He stressed the importance of youth and said that this is the IT generation and we must move ahead in terms of digitisation.

"I welcome all the youths who will turn 18 in 2018. Now, you are getting an opportunity to be a part of the force which develops India," he added.

  • Gorakhpur Tragedy

The PM spoke about the Gorakhpur Tragedy that killed about 70 children as well as the natural disasters hitting the country and said everyone must stand together. 

  •  Well being of the nation

Modi spoke about the general well-being of India and said that everyone must work together towards bringing a positive change. 

  •  Corruption and Black Money 

PM Modi spoke about the issue of corruption and black money and said that the government's crackdown on these vices is going to continue. 

  •  Governance and GST 

PM Modi also spoke about the importance of good governance and explained how the country has embraced GST. 

  •  Security and terror issues 

Modi then went on to speak about the terror-related issues that the world as a whole has been facing. 

  •  Triple Talaq 
  •  Focus on Eastern India 