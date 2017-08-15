As Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his fourth Independence Day speech from the Red Fort in New Delhi on Tuesday, August 15, he touched upon a variety of topics such as demonetisation, governance and the much-talked-about Aadhar initiative to name a few.

Modi also spoke about his government's anti-corruption initiative and vowed to continue the crackdown. The PM had faced quite some criticism for not talking about the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy, which has killed over 70 children until now.

However, he chose to break his silence while addressing the nation and said that innocent children have lost their lives and the citizens of the country stand together at this time of crisis.

Here are a few things that Modi said during the Independence Day speech:

New India

Modi spoke about a "New India" before 2022 and said that the country must make advances in all fields.

"We have to take the country ahead with the determination of creating a 'New India.' Let us come together to create an India free of corruption, nepotism, casteism, communalism and terrorism. Let us build a country which is clean, healthy and is self-determined."

Importance of youth

He stressed the importance of youth and said that this is the IT generation and we must move ahead in terms of digitisation.

विश्व का सबसे बड़ा युवा वर्ग हमारे देश में हैं... आज आईटी का जमाना है और आईए हम डिजिटल लेन-देन की दिशा में आगे बढ़ें : PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2017

"I welcome all the youths who will turn 18 in 2018. Now, you are getting an opportunity to be a part of the force which develops India," he added.

Gorakhpur Tragedy

The PM spoke about the Gorakhpur Tragedy that killed about 70 children as well as the natural disasters hitting the country and said everyone must stand together.

People of India stand shoulder to shoulder with those affected due to natural disasters & the tragedy in Gorakhpur: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2017

In our nation, there is no one big or small...everybody is equal. Together we can bring a positive change in the nation: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2017

Well being of the nation

Modi spoke about the general well-being of India and said that everyone must work together towards bringing a positive change.



We have to leave this 'Chalta Hai' attitude. We have to think of 'Badal Sakta Hai'- this attitude will help us as a nation: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2017

बदला है, बदल रहा है, बदल सकता है... हम इस विश्वास और संकल्प के साथ आगे बढ़ें : PM @narendramodi https://t.co/J8SVy11tk2 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2017

Corruption and Black Money

PM Modi spoke about the issue of corruption and black money and said that the government's crackdown on these vices is going to continue.

Those who have looted the nation and looted the poor are not able to sleep peacefully today: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2017

Governance and GST

PM Modi also spoke about the importance of good governance and explained how the country has embraced GST.

Good governance is about speed and simplification of processes: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2017

GST has shown the spirit of cooperative federalism. The nation has come together to support GST & the role of technology has also helped: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2017

Security and terror issues

Modi then went on to speak about the terror-related issues that the world as a whole has been facing.

India's stature in the world is rising. The world is with us in fighting the menace of terror. I thank all nations helping us doing so: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2017

We have to work for the progress of Jammu and Kashmir: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2017

There is no question of being soft on terrorism or terrorists: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2017

Triple Talaq

I want to mention those women who have to suffer due to 'Tripe Talaq'- I admire their courage. We are with them in their struggles: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2017

Focus on Eastern India