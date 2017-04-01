India and Malaysia on Saturday signed seven agreements, including in the areas of civil aviation and human resources development, following delegation-level bilateral talks headed by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Najib Razak in New Delhi.

An agreement was signed by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Malaysian Minister of Transport Sri Liow Tiong Lai to boost air services between the two countries.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on cooperation in the proposed development of an urea and ammonia manufacturing plant in Malaysia and offtake of existing surplus urea from Malaysia to India.

It envisages the Malaysian consortium of Isomeric Holding and Edra Power Holdings to put up a 2.5 MT/annum urea and ammonia manufacturing plant in Malacca, Malaysia, for dedicated consumption by India and offtake to India of the existing surplus urea from Malaysia as per India's requirement.

Another MoU was signed on cooperation in the field of sports through exchange of sportspersons, instructors, information on sports regimen and training curricula.

According to a third MoU between the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDII), Ahmedabad, and Malaysian Human Resource Fund, EDII will carry out training and other capacity building programmes.

An MoU was also signed between the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) on mutual recognition of educational qualifications.

A fifth MoU was signed between the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) and Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), India, on collaboration in technology development in the field of palm oil.

A sixth MoU was signed between MIGHT Technology Malaysia and Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board on implementation of a fourth generation technology park in Andhra Pradesh.