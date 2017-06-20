Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Lucknow on Monday (June 20) to take part in several other programmes besides performing yoga with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and 51,000 other participants at the Ramabhai Ambedkar Sabha Sthal in Lucknow on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21.

PM Modi will visit the CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CSIR-CDRI) in Lucknow on Monday evening. He will also "also inaugurate a building of the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

After the inauguration, the prime minister "will dedicate to the nation the 400 KV Lucknow-Kanpur D/C transmission line," the PMO added. PM Modi will then "distribute sanction letters to beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana."

On June 21, PM Modi will perform yoga along with Yogi Adityanath and 51,000 other participants at the Ramabhai Ambedkar Sabha Sthal in Lucknow at 6 am on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Several dignitaries, politicians, and bureaucrats are also expected to perform yoga along with the prime minister and other yoga enthusiasts.

Rehearsals have been going on at the venue for over a month now. Several organisations, NGOs, and yoga gurus held camps and practice sessions to make the third edition of Yoga Day a success in Lucknow. Adityanath and UP Governor Ram Naik personally checked the overall arrangements and also took part in the dress rehearsals on Monday morning.

The United Nations had declared June 21 as International Yoga Day on December 11, 2014. The first edition of the International Yoga Day was held at Rajpath in Delhi while the second edition was held in Chandigarh.