Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi called a meeting of the party's general secretaries in New Delhi on Monday to discuss strategies for November 8, which will be observed as a black day by the opposition.

Gandhi has termed the demonetisation move the biggest disaster in India.

Gandhi, while talking to the reporters, said "November 8 is a sad day for India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not been able to understand the feeling of the nation. Demonetisation was a disaster."

On Novermber 8 last year, Modi had announced demonetisation and scrapped all the high denomination notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. This led to wide-spead chaos and long lines were seen outside banks for weeks after the demonetisation announcement.

Meanwhile, the Left parties have already decided to be a part of the protests against the note ban. The Communist Party of India, CPI-Marxist-Lennist, CPI-Marxist, Socialist Unity Centre of India, Forward Bloc and Revolutionary Socialist Party will be meeting on November 1 to decide areas where the protests will take place.

"On the day, the Left, secular and democratic parties will march separately, but strike together. They will take out their separate processions and then converge at one point," said K R Naraina, a CPI national council member on Sunday.

Rahul Gandhi's statement comes ahead of the Gujarat elections and the party has already managed to get OBC (other backward castes) leader Alpesh Thakor and Patidaar leader Hardik Patel to back them in November assembly elections.