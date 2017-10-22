Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat on Sunday morning to inaugurate Phase 1 of the Ro-Ro (Roll on, Roll off) ferry service between the two ports of Ghogha and Dahej.

The Ro-Ro ferry service is the first of its kind in India and is capable of carrying up to 100 vehicles (cars, buses and trucks) and 250 passengers between Ghogha and Dahej ports. The ferry will reportedly ply the Gulf of Khambhat between peninsular Saurashtra and South Gujarat.

Ghogha is located in Bhavnagar district of Saurashtra and lies 17 nautical miles (32 km), across the gulf from Dahej in Bharuch district.

Reports state that the ferry will reduce the seven to eight hours of travel time between Ghogha and Dahej to just one hour after the service begins.

The Prime Minister is set to travel in the famed ferry after its inauguration. After the maiden journey, PM Modi is scheduled to address a gathering at Dahej.

Modi is also expected to inaugurate the Sarvottam Cattle Feed Plant of Shree Bhavnagar District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd, after the public meeting in Dahej.

The prime minister will then leave for Vadodara, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various developmental and infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 1,140 crore, according to reports. Some of the projects include the Vadodara City Command Control Centre, the Waghodiya Regional Water Supply Scheme, and the New Head Office Building of the Bank of Baroda.

Modi will also reportedly address a public meeting at the sprawling Navlakhi Ground in the city in the afternoon and may hold a roadshow before flying to Delhi.