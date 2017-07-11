The government has saved Rs 50,000 crore by removing corruption, claimed Union Minister for Electronics & IT and Law Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Inaugurating a workshop titled 'Aadhaar Services through CSC – A Unique Initiative', organised by the CSC SPV, a Union government statement issued on Tuesday said that Prasad hoped Aadhaar would prove to be an effective instrument in removing corruption.

Common Service Center (CSC) e-Governance Services India Limited, also known as CSC-SPV, has been created for being service centres for all electronic and IT services such as Digital India and Unnat Jyoti.

Addressing around 600 VLEs from States of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, Prasad appreciated their efforts in providing key services at the grassroots level. He said the government is positive that Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) will rise to the occasion and help the government make India corruption-free.

"I have great expectation from CSC VLEs. Our VLEs are change makers of India. CSCs have given employment to 10 lakh people in India. I am confident that in near future, one crore people will work in CSCs," Prasad said.

Recounting the strength of VLEs in mobilizing citizens under government campaigns, Prasad said, "I am happy to note that the VLEs have trained 2 crore people in the Cashless India movement." "Recently, Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani sought the support of VLEs in the expansion of handloom. All the departments of the government want to involve VLEs for their services," he said.

Village Level Entrepreneurs have helped mobilise citizens under government campaigns to enrol people for Aadhaar IDs and are expected to maintain the momentum achieved so far.

UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey 116 crore people have been enrolled for Aadhaar so far, and CSC has played a big role in it. In the last 5-6 months, Aadhaar has been linked with various government services to ensure transparency and effectiveness in the system. The purpose is empowerment of citizens. We need the help of VLEs to keep the momentum on Aadhaar and create awareness among the communities about its safety and usefulness in simplifying their life."

The workshop was organised to showcase the impact and progress made by VLEs in delivering Aadhaar services among the poor and marginalised communities in India, through the Common Services Centres (CSCs), the government statement said.

The workshop also brought together senior officials from the Ministry of Electronics & IT, UIDAI, Department of Fertilizers and Department of Food & Civil Supplies.

Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY, said the CSC movement has attained a new identity with support from the government. He added that the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) is another empowering tool which CSC VLEs are using efficiently in India to enable the disbursement of entitlement and pension to citizens living in far flung areas of the country.

Dinesh Tyagi, CEO, CSC SPV said, "Aadhaar is the basis of CSC. This is our first principle. Aadhaar is a revolution that will transform the life of a common man. Our 28,000 PECs have enrolled 22 crore Aadhaar in the country. Our VLEs are providing Aadhaar services at the doorsteps of the citizens."

On the occasion, Ravi Shankar Prasad inaugurated an online appointment system for Aadhaar service where citizens can book an appointment and visit an Aadhaar centre on a particular day.