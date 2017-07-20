In a path-breaking move aimed at easing air travel, the Centre is thinking of introducing digital identification number for air passengers at the time of booking tickets for making travel easier.

"Various stakeholders' consultations have been conducted and suggestions have been received for air passengers to furnish a digital identification number at the time of purchasing an air ticket to enable seamless air travel," Ashok Gajapathy Raju, civil aviation minister, told Lok Sabha on Thursday, according to a PTI report.

He was, however, non-committal on a timeframe for implementing the proposed move. "No specific timeline has been fixed because input will be received from the committee periodically regarding appropriate technology standards and interoperability protocols," the minister clarified.

Air travel has grown leaps and bounds in India owing to the proliferation of new carriers and a simultaneous fall in airfares due to aviation fuel prices dropping significantly. Fuel costs account for about 30-35 percent of overall operating costs for carriers and a fall, accompanied by intense competition among existing and new players, have led to passengers being wooed with discounted fares and other freebies.

There are about 12 carriers in the domestic space, low-cost carrier IndiGo owned by Interglobe Aviation being the biggest in terms of market share, followed by Jet Airways, national carrier Air India and budget carrier SpiceJet. Besides, there are also smaller players such as Vistara.

In June, these carriers flew 95.68 lakh (9.56 million) passengers, 19.98 percent more than 79.75 lakh (7.97 million) flown in June last year, the BusinessLine reported, citing data released by the civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, on Wednesday.

Of the 12 carriers, only Interglobe Aviation, Jet Airways and SpiceJet are listed entities.

Starting with Jet Airways, news agency Reuters reported that the full-service carrier's cost-cutting exercise could see salaries of pilots taking a hit. Pilots with a relatively lower rank have been asked to accept 30-50 percent cut in salaries or resign, the agency reported, citing sources in addition to letters seen.