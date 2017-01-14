The Narendra Modi government is sensitive to the issues and concerns of ex-servicemen and all possible steps are being taken to mitigate their grievances, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre categorically stated on Saturday, January 14.

He also appealed to the ex-servicemen community to utilise the available official forums like Army veteran portal to express their problems and seek redressal of them through official channels.

Addressing the inaugural Armed Forces Veterans' Day function at Delhi Cantonment, Bhamre said "Veterans are an essential part of the armed forces family who are the keepers of our values and culture and it is our duty to respect and honour them as they are an unbreakable link between the present and the past."

He assured the veterans that the Central and state governments and all the service headquarters are fully committed to look after them.

Bhamre in his speech dwelt upon different welfare measures taken by the government for the well-being of the veterans. He mentioned that last year some important steps were taken like establishment of the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans at Delhi Cantonment and starting the process of establishing a veteran vertical in each area and sub-area level to look after their welfare.

Bhamre also informed that the government under the leadership of PM Modi implemented One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme, a demand which was pending for implementation for more than 40 years. The first instalment amounting to Rs 3,994.49 crore has been disbursed to 19,69,385 ex-servicemen, while the second instalment amounting to Rs 2,290.72 crore has been disbursed to 15,54,849 ex-servicemen.

The Minister particularly stressed upon the skill development of veterans so that they can contribute effectively to the nation by starting a new innings in their career. He also stated that the ECHS, through its polyclinics all over India and Nepal, is working effectively for the health care of the ex-servicemen.