As part of its efforts to initiate swift action against corrupt officials, the Modi government on Thursday launched a new portal.

Dr Jitendra Singh, union minister of state (Independent Charge) for PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, said the portal will help in driving an impartial approach to tackling corruption in the system.

"The aim of the software is to see that the proceedings are done against corrupt officers and the honest officers are not put to harm due to inordinate delays," a government statement quoted him as saying.

"It will ensure that the malpractices are not spared and the good practices are not punished," he added.

Nilam Sawhney, secretary, Chief Vigilance Commission (CVC), said the software will reduce pendency in the cases related to disciplinary proceedings.

Explaining the basis for launching the portal, the government said: "The online software portal for Departmental Proceedings is as per provisions of All India Service (AIS )(D&A) Rules, 1969, against All India Service officers. There had been serious concerns raised on the enormous time and delay encountered for completion of departmental proceedings instituted against government servants."

A CVC report says that departmental proceedings, which should ideally be completed within two years, take two to seven years for completion.

"The delay is due to numerous factors which inter alia include delays in furnishing replies by the charged officer, finalisation/acquiring of documents required for proving the charges (listed documents), multiple adjournments during the inquiry process due to non-receipt or delayed receipt of information by the stakeholders and lack of accountability for completion of inquiry and in other stages during the departmental proceedings," the government statement said.

The online system envisages the use of cloud-based technology and provides an interface to different stakeholders like the administrative ministry, which initiates the inquiry, the cadre controlling authority, accused and inquiry officer etc. through separate modules.

All documents required for the conduct of the inquiry will be stored online and authenticated through digital signature/e-signature. Further, all communication between the different stakeholders will be through the system with provision for email and SMS alerts.

The software also provides the status of all pending cases on real time basis along with alerts for adhering to the timeframes indicated in the rule. It is expected that the online system will enable monitoring of the departmental cases more effectively to complete inquiries within stipulated timeframes and fix accountability at different stages.

The online portal will initially be adopted in respect of IAS officers posted in the Central government and will subsequently be extended to IAS officers in the Central Government as well as Central Group 'A' employees.