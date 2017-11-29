Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a blistering election campaign in Gujarat, is scheduled to address rallies in Prachi, Palitana and Navsari on Wednesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is currently addressing a rally in Morbi as the campaign for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections gains momentum.

Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi is also on the campaign trail in the state today and is scheduled to visit Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts, where he will interact with people and hold public meetings.

Meanwhile, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel is also expected to hold a mega rally in Rajkot West, the constituency of Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. Patel will then move on to Morbi, Somnath, Junagadh and Himmatnagar.

Here are the latest updates of the poll campaign:

PM Modi addressing election rally in Morbi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Morbi, Gujarat. Modi, during his sppech targeted the Congress saying that "in good and bad times, the Jan Sangh and the BJP have stood with the people of Morbi. One cannot say the same about the Congress and their leader".

For Congress, 'development' was giving hand pumps. For BJP, it is SAUNI Yojana and large pipelines that carry Narmada waters: PM Modi in Morbi #GujaratElections2017 pic.twitter.com/jmeqFmTByL — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2017

"When Indira Ben came to Morbi,I remember there was a photo of her in Chitralekha Magazine with a hanky over her nose due to the foul smells, but for Jansangh/RSS the streets of Morbi are fragrant, its the fragrance of humanity," Modi said while talking about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's Gujarat visit.

PM Modi also targeted the opposition party saying that Congress' development model is hand pumps and BJP's is Narmada Project.



"For Congress development' was giving hand pumps. For BJP, it is SAUNI Yojana. Through the SAUNI Yojana, we built huge pipelines. Dams in Saurashtra are being filled due to SAUNI Yojana. But, I do not think the Congress can see all this. We worked to improve the water situation but we did not stop there. BJP Government brought in soil health card which has proven extremely beneficial for the farmers. Through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana, there is an effort to help farmers in value addition and earn more," Modi said in Morbi.

The Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 9 and December 14. The votes will be counted on December 18.