Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured Tamil Nadu of full assistance from the Centre to handle the situation arising out of heavy rains and floods here and in other parts of the state.

"On landing in Chennai, PM Narendra Modi discussed the situation arising due to heavy rains and floods in Chennai and other parts... with the Chief Minister (K Palaniswami) and Deputy Chief Minister (O Panneerselvam)."

"He assured them of all assistance from the Centre," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

At least 14 persons have lost their lives due to heavy rains in the state last week.

Modi is on a day's visit to Tamil Nadu. He will participate in the 75th-anniversary celebrations of the Daily Thanthi newspaper.

Later in the day, Modi will also meet former TN Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, BJP's National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao said in a tweet.