In a joint statement on Thursday, both India and Japan called for a "zero-tolerance approach" to terrorism and also agreed to join hands in the fight against terror groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) based in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe urged countries across the globe to work towards dismantling terrorist safe havens, terror networks and their funding channels. Both leaders also made an appeal to put an end to cross-border terrorism.

Referring to the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai and Pathankot attack in 2016, both Modi and Abe urged Pakistan to bring the culprits to book.

"PM Modi and PM Abe look forward to convening (the) 5th Japan-India consultation on terrorism and to strengthen cooperation against terrorist threats from groups including Al-Qaida, ISIS, JeM, LeT and their affiliates," the two countries said in a joint statement released at the end of the Japanese PM's two-day visit to India.

Adding that both leaders condemned terrorism and violent extremism in the "strongest terms", the statement said: "They shared the view that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is a global scourge that must be forcefully combated through concerted global action in the spirit of 'zero tolerance'."

Modi and Abe also appealed UN members to implement the UNSC resolution 1267 and other relevant resolutions involved in designating terrorist groups. India has been trying to convince the UN to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist for a while now. However, China has been blocking the move.

At the BRICS Summit earlier this month, member countries slammed Pakistan for the "violence caused" by terror groups based in the country. Without naming Pakistan, the BRICS countries "deplored" the terror attacks carried out by outfits operating on its soil.

The 'BRICS Xiamen Declaration' specifically named LeT and JeM, besides the Haqqani network, Taliban, ISIL/DAESH and Al-Qaeda.