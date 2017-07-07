Kolkata Police have arrested actor Vikram Chatterjee on Thursday, July 6, in connection with the death of model and TV anchor Sonika Chauhan, who was killed in a car crash in April this year.

Last week, Vikram Chatterjee was charged with culpable homicide, which is a non-bailable offence under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC. The Police have arrested the actor on Thursday and are going present him before the court on Friday, July 7, news agency ANI reported.

"The report, which was received by police last week, revealed that about 4.6 seconds before the crash, the car was moving at 105 km/hr. About 2.1 seconds before the crash, the speed was reduced to 93 km/hr, and till 1.6 seconds before the crash, no break was applied. This proves the driver was not in control," a police officer told a local reporter, Indian Express reported.

Further, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vishal Garg has said that it has been proved that the car was in high speed and hence can be considered as a deliberate act. "The reports have proved that car was at a high speed. This can be considered a deliberate act; hence we moved court and the court accepted our prayer. We have booked Vikram under Section 304 of IPC," he said.