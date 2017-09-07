The use of mobile phones has claimed 2,138 lives across India in 2016 as compared to only 26 due to reasons like faulty speed breakers, potholes and under-constructed roads, according to the data released by Transport Department.

While 17 people die every hour in road accidents, according to a Times of India report, officials say accidents caused due to use of mobile phones while driving or by pedestrians are under-reported. This is the first time the Union Road Transport Ministry has collected such data from each state.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list when it comes to deaths recorded due to use of mobile phones while driving, while Haryana is second. Delhi reported only two deaths due to this, 172 such fatalities have been recorded in Maharashtra.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the use of mobile phones, especially for taking selfies, while driving is increasingly posing a threat to the lives of the drivers as well others.

The World Health Organisation has stated that those who use mobile phones while driving are four times likelier to crash.

A survey by SaveLife Foundation revealed earlier this year that nine out of every 10 drivers have felt that using mobile phones while driving is incorrect, and yet admitted that they have attended calls while driving.

Delhi Police Special Commissioner (traffic) Ajay Kashyap told the Times of India that texting and taking selfies while driving on the road or walking on footpaths can be a big traffic risk. He added that it is difficult to identify and eliminate such instances as the issue is under-reported.

Meanwhile, the report also mentions deaths related to issues like general accidents (3,396), accidents caused due to potholes (2,324) and those caused by under-constructed roads (3,878).