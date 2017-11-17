The celebrity lineup for Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017 in Japan includes popular Japanese mixed martial artist and judoka Yoshihiro Akiyama, who is also known as Choo Sung Hoon, and model Yano Shiho.

A representative of the celebrity couple confirmed their presence at the star-studded annual event, which will be held at the Yokohama Arena on November 29.

Also read Will Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 be the first public event of Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo after marriage?

"Choo Sung Hoon and Yano Shiho will be attending the awards ceremony, which will be held on November 29 at the Yokohama Arena in Japan. They have received multiple requests in the past to attend the event, and they've decided to attend this year because it will be held in Japan," Soompi quoted the source.

The representative also confirmed the couple's presence at the red carpet event. "The couple has been confirmed for the red carpet event and they will be presenting an award, but any details other than that have not been finalized yet. We believe that they will be bringing their daughter Sarang along so she can enjoy the event," the source said.

Other popular celebrities to attend MAMA 2017 in Japan include Entourage actor Seo Kang Joon, Ruler: Master Of The Mask star Kim So Hyun, My Secret Romance actor Sung Hoon, Criminal Minds star Lee Sun Bin and ice dancer Lee Ho Jung.

Popular K-Pop bands, such as MONSTA X, EXO-CBX, TWICE, SEVENTEEN and Wanna One are also lined-up to perform at the star-studded award night.