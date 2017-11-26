The premiere of Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017 in Vietnam was filled with the star-studded performances by popular Asian artists, including Sixteen hitmaker Samuel and Indonesian singer Agnez Mo.

While K-Pop boy band Wanna One performed two songs, Seventeen set the stage on fire with their closing act, which comprised four songs.

Apart from the performances of K-Pop idols, Singaporean Aisyah Aziz, Vietnamese singer Toc Tien, Tegernsee- born Asian artist Lula and Indonesian singer Agnez Mo also kept the viewers glued to the screens with their performances.

Check out some of the best performances from MAMA 2017 premiere below:

SEVENTEEN

Wanna One

Samuel

Agnez Mo