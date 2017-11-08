EXO, the South Korean-Chinese boy band under SM Entertainment, is likely to win big at Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017.

While the voting is halfway through, the music group is leading in five categories – Best Male Group, Best Dance Performance, Best Music Video, Artist Of The Year and Song Of The Year.

While EXO has garnered 16.3 million votes in Best Male Group category, the band got 16.5 million votes in Best Dance Performance and Best Music Video sections.

Meanwhile, the music group received 13.7 million votes in Song Of The Year category and 14 million votes in Artist Of The Year section.

Check out the current ranking of EXO below:

Best Male Group:

EXO - 16.3 million votes (43.3 percent) BTS - 14.7 million votes (39 percent) Wanna One - 2.3 million votes (6.1 percent)

Best Male Group Dance performance:

EXO - 16.5 million votes (43.6 percent) BTS - 15.5 million votes (41.1 percent) SEVENTEEN - 1.5 million votes (4.1 percent)

Best Music Video:

EXO - 16.5 million votes (43.7 percent) BTS - 15.4 million votes (40.7 percent) Wanna One - 2.6 million votes (2.6 percent)

Song Of The Year:

EXO - 13.7 million votes (36.4 percent) BTS - 13 million votes (34.4 percent) WINNER - 1.8 million votes (4.8 percent)

Artist Of The Year:

EXO - 14 million votes (37.2 percent) BTS - 12.9 million votes (34.1 percent) Wanna One - 2.7 million votes (7.2 percent)

Since 20 to 30 percent of voting results are considered for the final score and to select the winners of MAMA 2017, EXO could bag at least for awards this year.

MAMA 2017 will be held between November 25 and December 1 in three countries -- Vietnam, Hong Kong and Japan. Popular K-Pop boy bands such as EXO, BTS, Twice and Red Velvet will be attending the star-studded annual event.