Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017 will be held between November 25 and December 1 in three countries -- Vietnam, Hong Kong and Japan. Popular K-Pop boy bands such as EXO and BTS are expected to perform at the annual event.
CJ E&M Corporation has already confirmed the participation of Wanna One and Seventeen for the star-studded award show. While Wanna One is likely to perform at the Asia World Expo Arena in Hong Kong on December 1, Seventeen will set the stages of Japan on fire.
Popular Korean celebrities, such as IU, G-Dragon, Samuel and Astro, might attend the event along with K-Pop bands EXID, MAMAMOO and Red Velvet. NCT Dream, Golden Child, BLACKPINK, GOT7, T-ARA, and WINNER could also be part of the week long ceremony.
CJ E&M Corporation is planning to make MAMA 2017 a very special event for all the music lovers in Asia. Apart from inviting popular artistes from the region, the firm is also planning to organise special interaction programmes for the artists and their fans.
"With our experience from the last 9 years, we will expand ′MAMA′ to confirm that it is the largest music ceremony in Asia. We will create ′2017 MAMA′ be to a place where everyone in Asia who loves music to enjoy," said the representative of CJ E&M Corporation in a statement.
Check out the complete nomination list for MAMA 2017:
Best New Male Artist
- Wanna One
- Golden Child
- TheEastLight
- Samuel
- Jeong Sewoon
Best New Female Artist
- PRISTIN
- Dreamcatcher
- MOMOLAND
- Weki Meki
- CHUNG HA
Best Male Group
- EXO
- GOT7
- NU'EST W
- Wanna One
- BTS
- SEVENTEEN
Best Female Group
- BLACKPINK
- TWICE
- Red Velvet
- MAMAMOO
- GFRIEND
Best Male Artist
- G-DRAGON
- Zion.T
- PSY
- Jong Shin Yoon
- ZICO
Best Female Artist
- SUNMI
- Suzy
- IU
- TAEYEON
- Heize
Best Dance Performance Solo
- SUNMI – Gashina
- PSY – New Face
- Lee Hyori – BLACK
- TAEMIN – MOVE
- HYUN A – BABE
Best Dance Performance Male Group
- EXO - Ko Ko Bop
- NCT 127 - Cherry Bomb
- MONSTA X – Beautiful
- BTS – DNA
- VIXX - Shangri-La
- SEVENTEEN - Don't Wanna Cry
Best Dance Performance Female Group
- Apink – FIVE
- TWICE – SIGNAL
- Red Velvet – Red Flavor
- Girl's Generation – Holiday
- GFRIEND - LOVE WHISPER
Best Vocal Performance Male Solo
- Zion.T - The Song
- Jong Shin Yoon - Like it
- Jung seung hwan - The fool
- Han Dong Geun – Crazy
- Hwang Chi Yeul - A Daily Song
Best Vocal Performance Female Solo
- SEJEONG(gugudan) - Flower Way
- SURAN - If I Get Drunk Today
- IU - Through the Night
- Jeong Eun Ji - The Spring
- Heize - You, Clouds, Rain
Best Vocal Performance Group
- WINNER - REALLY REALLY
- MAMAMOO – Yes I am
- Bolbbalgan4 - Tell Me You Love Me
- BTOB - Missing You
- Highlight - CALLING YOU
Best Band Performance
- CNBLUE – Between Us
- DAY6 – I Smile
- FTISLAND – Wind
- BUZZ - The Love
- HYUKOH – TOMBOY
Best HipHop & Urban Music
- DEAN - Come Over
- Mad Clown - Lost Without You
- Woo Won Jae – We Are
- ZICO – Artist
- Heize - Don't know you
Best Collaboration
- Dynamic Duo, CHEN – nosedive
- Jay Park & Dok2 - Most Hated
- SOYOU, BAEKHYUN – Rain
- IU, OHHYUK - Can't Love You Anymore
- HYOLYN, CHANGMO – BLUE MOON
Best OST
- Bolbbalgan4 - You And I From The beginning (Ruler : Master of the Mask)
- Suzy – I Love You Boy (While You Were Sleeping)
- Ailee - I will go to you like the first snow (Goblin)
- CHANYEOL, PUNCH - Stay With Me (Goblin)
- CRUSH – Beautiful (Goblin)
Best Music Video
- EXO – Power
- TWICE – SIGNAL
- Wanna One – Energetic
- BTS – Spring Day
- SEVENTEEN - Don't Wanna Cry