Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017 will be held between November 25 and December 1 in three countries -- Vietnam, Hong Kong and Japan. Popular K-Pop boy bands such as EXO and BTS are expected to perform at the annual event.

CJ E&M Corporation has already confirmed the participation of Wanna One and Seventeen for the star-studded award show. While Wanna One is likely to perform at the Asia World Expo Arena in Hong Kong on December 1, Seventeen will set the stages of Japan on fire.

Popular Korean celebrities, such as IU, G-Dragon, Samuel and Astro, might attend the event along with K-Pop bands EXID, MAMAMOO and Red Velvet. NCT Dream, Golden Child, BLACKPINK, GOT7, T-ARA, and WINNER could also be part of the week long ceremony.

CJ E&M Corporation is planning to make MAMA 2017 a very special event for all the music lovers in Asia. Apart from inviting popular artistes from the region, the firm is also planning to organise special interaction programmes for the artists and their fans.

"With our experience from the last 9 years, we will expand ′MAMA′ to confirm that it is the largest music ceremony in Asia. We will create ′2017 MAMA′ be to a place where everyone in Asia who loves music to enjoy," said the representative of CJ E&M Corporation in a statement.

Check out the complete nomination list for MAMA 2017:

Best New Male Artist

Wanna One

Golden Child

TheEastLight

Samuel

Jeong Sewoon

Best New Female Artist

PRISTIN

Dreamcatcher

MOMOLAND

Weki Meki

CHUNG HA

Best Male Group

EXO

GOT7

NU'EST W

Wanna One

BTS

SEVENTEEN

Best Female Group

BLACKPINK

TWICE

Red Velvet

MAMAMOO

GFRIEND

Best Male Artist

G-DRAGON

Zion.T

PSY

Jong Shin Yoon

ZICO

Best Female Artist

SUNMI

Suzy

IU

TAEYEON

Heize

Best Dance Performance Solo

SUNMI – Gashina

PSY – New Face

Lee Hyori – BLACK

TAEMIN – MOVE

HYUN A – BABE

Best Dance Performance Male Group

EXO - Ko Ko Bop

NCT 127 - Cherry Bomb

MONSTA X – Beautiful

BTS – DNA

VIXX - Shangri-La

SEVENTEEN - Don't Wanna Cry

Best Dance Performance Female Group

Apink – FIVE

TWICE – SIGNAL

Red Velvet – Red Flavor

Girl's Generation – Holiday

GFRIEND - LOVE WHISPER

Best Vocal Performance Male Solo

Zion.T - The Song

Jong Shin Yoon - Like it

Jung seung hwan - The fool

Han Dong Geun – Crazy

Hwang Chi Yeul - A Daily Song

Best Vocal Performance Female Solo

SEJEONG(gugudan) - Flower Way

SURAN - If I Get Drunk Today

IU - Through the Night

Jeong Eun Ji - The Spring

Heize - You, Clouds, Rain

Best Vocal Performance Group

WINNER - REALLY REALLY

MAMAMOO – Yes I am

Bolbbalgan4 - Tell Me You Love Me

BTOB - Missing You

Highlight - CALLING YOU

Best Band Performance

CNBLUE – Between Us

DAY6 – I Smile

FTISLAND – Wind

BUZZ - The Love

HYUKOH – TOMBOY

Best HipHop & Urban Music

DEAN - Come Over

Mad Clown - Lost Without You

Woo Won Jae – We Are

ZICO – Artist

Heize - Don't know you

Best Collaboration

Dynamic Duo, CHEN – nosedive

Jay Park & Dok2 - Most Hated

SOYOU, BAEKHYUN – Rain

IU, OHHYUK - Can't Love You Anymore

HYOLYN, CHANGMO – BLUE MOON

Best OST

Bolbbalgan4 - You And I From The beginning (Ruler : Master of the Mask)

Suzy – I Love You Boy (While You Were Sleeping)

Ailee - I will go to you like the first snow (Goblin)

CHANYEOL, PUNCH - Stay With Me (Goblin)

CRUSH – Beautiful (Goblin)

Best Music Video