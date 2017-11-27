Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017 will be back with star-studded performances by popular K-Pop idols, including TWICE and SEVENTEEN, on November 29.

The event will kick-start with a live broadcast from the Yokohama Arena in Japan on Wednesday, which will be followed by a two-day show in Hong Kong.

Several popular Korean and Japanese celebrities, including mixed martial artist Yoshihiro Akiyama, model Yano Shiho, Entourage actor Seo Kang Joon and Criminal Minds star Lee Sun Bin, will be attending the biggest Korean music award show.

The celebrity lineup for Japan includes MONSTA X, EXO-CBX, TWICE, SEVENTEEN and Wanna One. While EXO, BTS, Red Velvet and NCT 127 will be performing at the music award show in Hong Kong.

When and where to watch MAMA 2017 live online?

In Japan, the award show will kick-start with red carpet arrivals on November 29 at 5 pm JST (1.30 pm IST), which will be followed by star-studded performances.

On December 1, the final show will be held in Hong Kong from 5 pm China time (2.30 pm IST) with red carpet arrivals. The main award ceremony will start at 7 pm China time (4.30 pm IST).

The annual event will be broadcast live on Mwave. The K-Pop fans can also stream the award show online from the official website for Mnet: mwave.me/mama.

Other platforms to watch MAMA 2017 online are – ViuTV (http://www.viu.tv) in Hong Kong and Macau, JOOX in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, Mnet Smart (http://smart.mnet.com) and VideoPass (https://www.videopass.jp) in Japan, Mnet.com (http://www.mnet.com) in Korea and iflix (https://www.iflix.com) in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Philippines.

K-Pop fans from India, China, the US and other parts of the world can watch the biggest Korean music award show live online here.

Who is hosting MAMA this year?

The award show in Japan will be hosted by Love In The Moonlight star Park Bo Gum. While the event in Hong Kong will be hosted by Descendants Of The Sun star Song Joong Ki.

Performances to check out this year:

In Japan, popular K-Pop bands, such as MONSTA X, EXO-CBX, TWICE, SEVENTEEN and Wanna One are lined-up to perform along with ice dancer Lee Ho Jung, Entourage actor Seo Kang Joon, Ruler: Master Of The Mask star Kim So Hyun, My Secret Romance actor Sung Hoon and Criminal Minds star Lee Sun Bin.

Korean music lovers can also look forward to the special collaboration by girl groups I.O.I and AKB48 on November 29. Girl group fromis_9 from Idol School is also gearing up for their stage debut.

Meanwhile, K-Pop band Red Velvet is preparing for a special collaboration with boy group NCT 127 in Hong Kong on December 1. Wanna One is also gearing up for a special performance on the last day of MAMA 2017.

Other K-Pop idols, who are collaborating for MAMA 2017 in Hong Kong, are SHINee member Taemin, singer Sunmi, EXO member Park Chanyeol, singer Soyou and Dynamic Duo.