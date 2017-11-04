Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017
Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017 will be held between November 25 and December 1.MNET

The organisers of Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017 have announced the second lineup for the upcoming award show. They also released the new voting results after fraud inspection.

This year, EXO will be attending the star-studded award night in Hong Kong along BTS and Red Velvet. Meanwhile, EXO's sub-unit EXO-CBX will be setting the stages of Japan on fire. TWICE, SEVENTEEN and Wanna One are also scheduled to perform at MAMA 2017 in Japan.

Meanwhile, the organisers revealed that some of the K-Pop idols were drastically impacted by illegal votes, which were detected by them earlier this week. According to new result, BTS lost over a million votes after fraud inspection.

Also read Mnet Asian Music Awards 2016: Complete winners list

Check out the new voting results of MAMA 2017 below:

Best New Male Artist

  • Wanna One - 11.36 million
  • SAMUEL - 5.7 million
  • Golden Child - 2.97 million
  • Jeong Sewoon - 2.45 million

Best New Female artist

  • Chungha - 8.43 million
  • PRISTIN - 5.87 million
  • Weki Meki - 4.19 million

Best Male Group

  • EXO - 10 million
  • BTS - 9.18 million

Best Female Group

  • BLACKPINK - 9.39 million
  • Red Velvet - 7.67 million

Best Male Artist

  • G-Dragon - 14.6 million
  • Zico - 3.15 million

Best Female Artist

  • Taeyeon - 7.90 million
  • IU - 6.62 million

Best Dance Performance Solo

  • Taemin - 11.58 million
  • Sunmi -6.66 million

Best Dance Performance Male Group

  • EXO - 10.1 million
  • BTS - 9.69 million

Best Dance Performance Female Group

  • Red Velvet - 8.92 million
  • Girls' Generation - 4.78 million

Best Vocal Performance Male Solo

  • Zion - 10.75 million
  • Hwang Chi Yeol - 4.3 million
  • Jung Seung Hwan - 3.67 million

Best Vocal Performance Female Solo

  • IU - 9.02 million
  • Suran - 5.76 million

Best Vocal Performance Group

  • WINNER - 9.36 million
  • Bolbbalgan4 - 4.73 million

Best Band Performance

  • DAY6 - 8.17 million
  • CNBLUE - 7.48 million

Best Hip Hop and Urban Music

  • Zico - 9.62 million
  • Dean - 5.49 million
  • Heize - 5.07 million

Best Collaboration

  • Soyou and Baekhyun - 9.39 million
  • IU and Oh Hyuk - 5.76 million

Best Music Video

  • EXO - 10.14 million
  • BTS - 9.54 million
  • Wanna One - 1.81 million
  • SEVENTEEN - 1.66 million

Best OST

  • Chanyeol and Punch - 13.03 million
  • Crush - 3.92 million
  • Ailee - 2.88 million