The organisers of Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017 have announced the second lineup for the upcoming award show. They also released the new voting results after fraud inspection.

This year, EXO will be attending the star-studded award night in Hong Kong along BTS and Red Velvet. Meanwhile, EXO's sub-unit EXO-CBX will be setting the stages of Japan on fire. TWICE, SEVENTEEN and Wanna One are also scheduled to perform at MAMA 2017 in Japan.

Meanwhile, the organisers revealed that some of the K-Pop idols were drastically impacted by illegal votes, which were detected by them earlier this week. According to new result, BTS lost over a million votes after fraud inspection.

Check out the new voting results of MAMA 2017 below:

Best New Male Artist

Wanna One - 11.36 million

SAMUEL - 5.7 million

Golden Child - 2.97 million

Jeong Sewoon - 2.45 million

Best New Female artist

Chungha - 8.43 million

PRISTIN - 5.87 million

Weki Meki - 4.19 million

Best Male Group

EXO - 10 million

BTS - 9.18 million

Best Female Group

BLACKPINK - 9.39 million

Red Velvet - 7.67 million

Best Male Artist

G-Dragon - 14.6 million

Zico - 3.15 million

Best Female Artist

Taeyeon - 7.90 million

IU - 6.62 million

Best Dance Performance Solo

Taemin - 11.58 million

Sunmi -6.66 million

Best Dance Performance Male Group

EXO - 10.1 million

BTS - 9.69 million

Best Dance Performance Female Group

Red Velvet - 8.92 million

Girls' Generation - 4.78 million

Best Vocal Performance Male Solo

Zion - 10.75 million

Hwang Chi Yeol - 4.3 million

Jung Seung Hwan - 3.67 million

Best Vocal Performance Female Solo

IU - 9.02 million

Suran - 5.76 million

Best Vocal Performance Group

WINNER - 9.36 million

Bolbbalgan4 - 4.73 million

Best Band Performance

DAY6 - 8.17 million

CNBLUE - 7.48 million

Best Hip Hop and Urban Music

Zico - 9.62 million

Dean - 5.49 million

Heize - 5.07 million

Best Collaboration

Soyou and Baekhyun - 9.39 million

IU and Oh Hyuk - 5.76 million

Best Music Video

EXO - 10.14 million

BTS - 9.54 million

Wanna One - 1.81 million

SEVENTEEN - 1.66 million

