The organisers of Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017 have announced the second lineup for the upcoming award show. They also released the new voting results after fraud inspection.
This year, EXO will be attending the star-studded award night in Hong Kong along BTS and Red Velvet. Meanwhile, EXO's sub-unit EXO-CBX will be setting the stages of Japan on fire. TWICE, SEVENTEEN and Wanna One are also scheduled to perform at MAMA 2017 in Japan.
Meanwhile, the organisers revealed that some of the K-Pop idols were drastically impacted by illegal votes, which were detected by them earlier this week. According to new result, BTS lost over a million votes after fraud inspection.
Check out the new voting results of MAMA 2017 below:
Best New Male Artist
- Wanna One - 11.36 million
- SAMUEL - 5.7 million
- Golden Child - 2.97 million
- Jeong Sewoon - 2.45 million
Best New Female artist
- Chungha - 8.43 million
- PRISTIN - 5.87 million
- Weki Meki - 4.19 million
Best Male Group
- EXO - 10 million
- BTS - 9.18 million
Best Female Group
- BLACKPINK - 9.39 million
- Red Velvet - 7.67 million
Best Male Artist
- G-Dragon - 14.6 million
- Zico - 3.15 million
Best Female Artist
- Taeyeon - 7.90 million
- IU - 6.62 million
Best Dance Performance Solo
- Taemin - 11.58 million
- Sunmi -6.66 million
Best Dance Performance Male Group
- EXO - 10.1 million
- BTS - 9.69 million
Best Dance Performance Female Group
- Red Velvet - 8.92 million
- Girls' Generation - 4.78 million
Best Vocal Performance Male Solo
- Zion - 10.75 million
- Hwang Chi Yeol - 4.3 million
- Jung Seung Hwan - 3.67 million
Best Vocal Performance Female Solo
- IU - 9.02 million
- Suran - 5.76 million
Best Vocal Performance Group
- WINNER - 9.36 million
- Bolbbalgan4 - 4.73 million
Best Band Performance
- DAY6 - 8.17 million
- CNBLUE - 7.48 million
Best Hip Hop and Urban Music
- Zico - 9.62 million
- Dean - 5.49 million
- Heize - 5.07 million
Best Collaboration
- Soyou and Baekhyun - 9.39 million
- IU and Oh Hyuk - 5.76 million
Best Music Video
- EXO - 10.14 million
- BTS - 9.54 million
- Wanna One - 1.81 million
- SEVENTEEN - 1.66 million
Best OST
- Chanyeol and Punch - 13.03 million
- Crush - 3.92 million
- Ailee - 2.88 million