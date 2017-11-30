The second day of Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017 was filled with star-studded performances by popular South Korean and Chinese celebrities, including Twice and AKB48.

The award show began with a special collaboration performance by BOA, Seventeen and Twice. While the 31-year-old South Korean singer BOA performed Girls On Top, the K-pop boy band Seventeen set the stage on fire with the track No.1 and girl group Twice danced to the tunes of My Name.

The biggest K-Pop award show also featured a special collaboration between girl group Weki Meki, K-Pop band Pristin and singer Chungha. The South Korean artists were also joined by Japanese girl group AKB 48.

Also read Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 live stream: When and where to watch MAMA online; broadcast details for China, Japan, India and other countries

Meanwhile, South Korean rapper Zico received cheers from the audience for his performance on Artist. EXO's sub-unit EXO CBX treated the fans with a remix version of Ka-Ching. Boy group Monsta X also treated their fans with a special performance on Dramarama.

Check out some of the mesmerising performances at the second day of MAMA 2017 below:

A collaboration by BOA, Seventeen and Twice

Monsta X with Flesh And Bone:

Zico with Anti

EXO-CBX with brilliant, curious and xoxo

Wanna One with Revolution

A special collaboration between Weki Meki, Chungha and Pristin

Heavy Rotation by AKB48, Chungha, Pristin, Weki Meki and fromis_9