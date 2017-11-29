MAMA 2017
The first set of winner for Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 were announced in Vietnam.Twitter/MAMA

The organisers of Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017 have come under fire from the netizens again. The social media platforms are flooded with comments about biased voting immediately after the winner for Song Of The Year category was declared.

A section of netizens claimed that the winner was chosen long before the voting started. While a few other social media users hilariously tweeted that attendance is the only criteria to win an award at the annual event.

This is the second time in the year the organisers of the biggest K-Pop award show are receiving criticisms from the Korean music lovers. The fans were not really impressed with the new format for the annual event.

After the premiere in Vietnam, many of the social media users expressed their disappointment about the new format. 

Check out some of the tweets about MAMA's biased voting below: