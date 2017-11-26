A section of K-Pop fans were not impressed with the new format for Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017. They expressed their disappointment immediately after the premiere in Vietnam.

Some Korean music lovers were confused by the celebrity lineup, while a few others missed the premiere show because they did not know that the annual award show is a week-long event.

The netizens urged the organisers to change the format and make it a one-day programme with star-studded performances by popular K-Pop bands, including BTS and EXO.

Also read Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 lineup, voting results: BTS loses over a million votes after fraud inspection

Check out some of the criticisms received by MAMA 2017 below:

well i guess everyone need this kind of MAMA.. old but gold and all the performances were lit ? #2017MAMA pic.twitter.com/57hzPMm7w1 — 워너녤? (@wannaniel96) November 25, 2017

mama used to be the best award show for me every year but this time #2017MAMA pic.twitter.com/Gr3k4SJytu — 워너녤? (@wannaniel96) November 25, 2017

I hope mnet can see that nobody approved that mama format #2017mama — darawa; (@soulseoul_) November 25, 2017

The awards split into 3 shows make it less formal and meaningful. #2017MAMA — KWONJIYONG (@gdbang_kwon88) November 25, 2017

What happen with MAMA this year?? There is no point with MAMA in Vietnam. For next year, please just make one event only @MnetMAMA #2017MAMA — 만다니엘 (@mandaachann) November 25, 2017

Those 3 #2017MAMA awards are so time wasting. Why can’t they just combine everything? They’re just wasting time & energy for those groups who came — changyver. (@dearyoora) November 25, 2017