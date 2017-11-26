MAMA 2017
The first set of winner for Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 were announced in Vietnam.Twitter/MAMA

A section of K-Pop fans were not impressed with the new format for Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2017. They expressed their disappointment immediately after the premiere in Vietnam.

Some Korean music lovers were confused by the celebrity lineup, while a few others missed the premiere show because they did not know that the annual award show is a week-long event. 

The netizens urged the organisers to change the format and make it a one-day programme with star-studded performances by popular K-Pop bands, including BTS and EXO.

Also read Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 lineup, voting results: BTS loses over a million votes after fraud inspection

Check out some of the criticisms received by MAMA 2017 below: