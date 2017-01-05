The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) is soon going to start the preparatory work on the DN Nagar to Mankhurd Metro-2B and Wadala to Kasarvadali Metro-4 routes. The company has floated tenders to design and construct the bridges and stations.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the Metro-2B corridor, which is 23.5 km long, is expected to cost roughly about Rs 10,986 crore. The metro project has been divided into five packages: ESIC Nagar- Khira Nagar, Saraswat Nagar- ILFS in BKC, MTNL Metro-Chembur, Diamond Garden- Mandale (Depot).

Similarly, the 32 km long Metro-4 project is estimated to cost Rs 14,549 crore. It will be spread across five packages: Wadala-Amar Mahal Junction, Garodia Nagar- Surya Nagar, Gandhi Nagar-Sonapur, Mulund Fire Station-Majiwada and Kapurbawdi-Kasarvadali.

The contracts will be awarded for these packages and for the construction of bridge structures, railway crossing and metro stations near Kurla and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. When both the metro lines are ready, it is expected to cater to eight million people a day, more than the suburban railway, Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra chief minister said in a statement quoted by Hindustan Times.

Once the contract is awarded, the work is expected to begin around May-June 2017. The plan was approved by the Maharashtra government last year and the work on the two new metro lines is expected to be completed by 2021.

In July last year, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had won a contract, valued at Rs. 2,500 crore from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. The project entailed construction of underground rail line and stations.