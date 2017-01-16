Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was born on January 15, 1929, and the country honours the civil rights icon by celebrating his birthday as MLK Day each year. King, who was assassinated in April 1968, fought vigorously to advance African-American rights in the country.

Let's take a look at some of the lesser known facts about the iconic figure, which remind us of his struggles even after almost four decades of his passing. The facts are collected from Constitution Daily and Investor Place.

The iconic speaker, who inspired millions through his words, got a "C" in public speaking at seminary school.

King received his doctorate degree by age of 25.

King was once arrested for driving 30 mph in a 25 mph zone in a car with three of his friends. He went to jail for that.

King was deeply influenced by the philosophy of nonviolence by M.K. Gandhi, who was assassinated in January 1948, the same year King entered Crozer and learned Gandhi's teachings and philosophies.

King was the youngest Peace Prize winner then. He was 35 years old when he received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. Malala Yousafzai is currently the youngest winner of the same honor at the age of 17.

King led several movements and protests to bring equal rights to African-America including voting right, desegregation and other civil rights.

King was part of the Birmingham campaign to end racial discrimination in the Alabama city.

King delivered the first speech in the series "The American Race Crisis", which still exists in the New School.

King opposed the Vietnam War.

King was assassinated on April 4 1968, after he was fatally shot in Memphis, Tennessee.

King's last words were to musician Ben Branch. He said, "Ben, make sure you play 'Take My Hand, Precious Lord' in the meeting tonight. Play it real pretty."

While these facts cast light upon the early life of King and some of his many struggles through his 39-year-life, his words continue to inspire people. Below are some of King's most inspiring quotes:

"Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend."

"True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice."

"Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that."

"We know through painful experience that freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor, it must be demanded by the oppressed."

"I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character."

"The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy."

"Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."

"If you can't fly then run, if you can't run then walk, if you can't walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward."

"Forgiveness is not an occasional act, it is a constant attitude."