It is quite unusual to see Kristina Mladenovic of France reach the quarter-final of a tennis tournament, playing singles. Of course, we have seen her dominating the women's doubles scene quite often.

On Friday, Mladenovic, 23, clashes swords with 30-year-old Russian Elena Vesnina in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open 2017 at the Indian Wells.

Both Mladenovic and Vesnina are entering the match at the back of some emphatic wins. While the former recorded a thrilling 3-6 7-6 (7/4) 6-2 win over Caroline Wozniacki, Vesnina put up a shock upset, knocking out the veteran Venus Williams 6-2 4-6 6-3.

"Mladenovic is on fire, but so am I. I need to think how I need to play against her, because I have couple of thoughts on my mind. Mladenovic's a great doubles player, as well. She's kind of player on all the court. She can come into the net. She's using the drop-shots, slices," Vesnina said ahead of her semi-finals match.

"So, it's going to be difficult match, but on the other hand, it's very exciting to play the semi-final match here in Indian Wells," she added.

Mladenovic vs Vesnina: Head to head

Total meetings: 2; Vesnina has won both the matches

Match schedule

Date: March 17

Time: 7 pm local time onwards (10 pm EST, 2 am GMT, 7:30 am IST [Saturday])

Venue: Indian Wells, California

Where to watch live

India: None

US: TV: Tennis Channel: Live Streaming: Tennis Channel Live

UK: TV: Sky Sports 1: Live Streaming: Sky Go

International live streaming: WTA official website

Live score: BNP Paribas Open website.