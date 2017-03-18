It is quite unusual to see Kristina Mladenovic of France reach the quarter-final of a tennis tournament, playing singles. Of course, we have seen her dominating the women's doubles scene quite often.
On Friday, Mladenovic, 23, clashes swords with 30-year-old Russian Elena Vesnina in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open 2017 at the Indian Wells.
Both Mladenovic and Vesnina are entering the match at the back of some emphatic wins. While the former recorded a thrilling 3-6 7-6 (7/4) 6-2 win over Caroline Wozniacki, Vesnina put up a shock upset, knocking out the veteran Venus Williams 6-2 4-6 6-3.
"Mladenovic is on fire, but so am I. I need to think how I need to play against her, because I have couple of thoughts on my mind. Mladenovic's a great doubles player, as well. She's kind of player on all the court. She can come into the net. She's using the drop-shots, slices," Vesnina said ahead of her semi-finals match.
"So, it's going to be difficult match, but on the other hand, it's very exciting to play the semi-final match here in Indian Wells," she added.
Mladenovic vs Vesnina: Head to head
Total meetings: 2; Vesnina has won both the matches
Match schedule
Date: March 17
Time: 7 pm local time onwards (10 pm EST, 2 am GMT, 7:30 am IST [Saturday])
Venue: Indian Wells, California
Where to watch live
India: None
US: TV: Tennis Channel: Live Streaming: Tennis Channel Live
UK: TV: Sky Sports 1: Live Streaming: Sky Go
International live streaming: WTA official website
Live score: BNP Paribas Open website.