Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Kajal Aggarwal's MLA (Manchi Lakshanalunna Abbai) has completed the process of its pre-release business. It has fetched record prices for its theatrical, satellite and music rights.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram took almost two years in choosing a good script after the back-to-back failures of Sher and ISM. Kajal Aggarwal's association with him has increased the expectations of the film MLA. Its promos have impressed the film goers and generated a lot of curiosity for the movie, which is set to release in the theatres on March 23.

The hype surrounding MLA had created a huge demand for its theatrical, satellite, music and other rights among leading distributors, TV channels and music labels vying for them. With two days left for its release, we hear that the makers have already sealed the deal for all rights.

It is reported that MLA has fetched Rs 13 crore from the sale of its theatrical rights of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The movie has earned Rs 2 crore from its rights for overseas and other parts of India. Its total earning from the theatrical rights is Rs 15 crore. The film bagged another Rs 7 crore from its music, TV, Digital, and other rights.

Kiran Reddy, Bharath Chowdary, and T G Viswa Prasad have bankrolled MLA under the banner Blue Planet Entertainments. They have shelled out around Rs 10 crore on its production. The movie has fetched Rs 22 crore in its pre-release business and earned a very good amount of table profits for them. These are highest prices for a film featuring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

MLA is a romance drama with all other commercial ingredients and Upendra Madhav, who has written scripts for big-ticket movies earlier, is turning an independent director with this movie. Penned by him, the film is about a guy who falls in love with a girl, thinking that she is his destined lover. But she ridicules his belief and leaves him. How fate reunites them forms the crux of the story.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Kajal Aggarwal are playing the lead roles in MLA, which features Manali Rathod, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Lasya, Prudhviraj, Ravi Kishan and Posani Krishna Murali in the supporting cast. The film has Mani Sharma's music and Prasad Murella's cinematography.