Director Upendra Madhav's Telugu movie MLA (Manchi Lakshanalunna Abbai) starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Kajal Aggarwal, has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience.

MLA is a family entertainer movie with a good social message. Upendra Madhav, who has written scipts for some big ticket movies, has penned the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film, which is produced by Kiran Reddy and Bharath Chowdary under banner Blue Planet Entertainments. It has been awarded a U/A certificate from the censor board and it has a runtime of 160 minutes.

MLA movie story: The film revolves around the story of a guy (Nandamuri Kalyan Ram), who believes in the destined love. He falls in love with a girl (Kajal Aggarwal), who ridicules his belief and leaves him. How fate conspires to bring them together forms the crux of the story of the flick.

Performances: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram has done a good job in MLA and he impresses you with his action and dialogue delivery. Kajal Aggarwal has done justice to her role and her chemistry with the hero is one of the highlights of the movie. Brahmanandam, Manali Rathod, Vennela Kishore, Lasya, Prudhviraj, Ravi Kishan, Posani Krishna Murali and Ajay are also assets of the film, say the audiences.

Technical: MLA has decent production values and Mani Sharma's songs and background score, Prasad Murella's beautiful picturisation and punch dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, say the viewers.

MLA movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audiences' response.

Watch MLA movie official trailer here