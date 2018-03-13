Xiaomi has finally completed the MIUI 9 Global ROM release program for all the eligible Mi and Redmi series phones.

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to confirm the completion of the rollout process. The company had started with MIUI 9 Global ROM for Mi Mix 2 in November last year and since then it has expanded the release to several devices including the four-year-old Redmi 1s and Mi 3 series.

Xiaomi has a dedicated team in Bengaluru R&D office to work on the MIUI software. In a bid to offer tailor-made personalized options, it also offers custom themes, Hindu calendars and more.

The company has released MIUI 9 Global ROM to Mi Mix 2 (global version), Mi Note 3, Mi MIX, Mi 6, Mi Note 2, Mi Note Pro Mi 5 , Mi 5s, Mi 5c Mi 5s Plus , Mi Max 2 , Mi Max, Redmi 4/4X, Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Mi 3, Mi 4, Redmi Note 3 (Qualcomm chipset variant), Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi Note 4 (MediaTek chipset model), Mi 4i, Mi 4c, Redmi Note 2, Redmi Note Prime, Mi 2, 2S, Mi Note, Redmi 3, 3 Prime, Redmi 3S, 3S Prime and Redmi 4A.

If you haven't installed the MIUI 9 Global ROM, you can follow the below procedure to get the software on your Xiaomi phone.

Step 1: Go settings>> About phone >> System update> check for update

Step 2: Select download and once that it is done, tap install now option. It will automatically reboot to complete the installation procedure and you are good to go.

What's coming in MIUI 9 global ROM?

Xiaomi MIUI 9 global ROM is based on Google's Android Nougat and brings the latest security enhancements, value-added features such as multi-window options, night mode, and bundled notification, among others.

In addition to the usual Nougat features, Xiaomi has incorporated its own in-house developed custom options such as Universal search (a powerful search engine that can differentiate your image by typing in keywords, including your conversations), Smart assistance (to locate the anything from apps to information), two steps for all the vital information, people just need to copy and paste the keyword and get the information on that topic.

The new MIUI 9 also features New Gallery app with image editing tools, filters, and photo collage. It also comes with a separate Mi Drop cloud storage app, Do Not Disturb mode, App vault to secure all most-used applications in one folder, split screen (compatible with select applications only), new widget options, Home screen editing options and more.

The company also claims that MIUI 9 will make the phone work smoothly without any lags by dynamic resource allocation based on app's priority level and also make the apps to load faster than before.

For India, Xiaomi engineers at Bengaluru R&D have created custom-made features in MIUI 9 Global ROM such as Hindu festival cards, Panchang calendar, stickers and many more.

However, we like to remind our readers that some Xiaomi phones (both Mi and Redmi series), particularly low-end models, will not be able to get all the MIUI 9 features due to their hardware limitations.

