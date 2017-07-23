Xiaomi's much awaited Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 OS update is all set to be rolled out in August, but there was no word on which of the devices would get the new OS update until now. It has come to light that 36 phones are eligible to receive the software.

Community blog, Reviewer on Weibo in China, has claimed that Xiaomi is planning to roll out MIUI 9 update to 19 Mi series and 17 Redmi series handsets.

Here's the list of Xiaomi devices tipped to receive MIUI 9:

Xiaomi Mi 6, Xiaomi Mi 5S Plus, Xiaomi Mi 5C, Xiaomi Mi 5S, Xiaomi Mi 5, Xiaomi Mi 4S, Xiaomi Mi 4, Xiaomi Mi 4C, Xiaomi Mi 3, Xiaomi Mi 2, Xiaomi Mi 2S, Xiaomi Mi Mix, Xiaomi Mi Max 2, Xiaomi Mi Max, Xiaomi Mi Note 2, Xiaomi Mi Pad 2, Xiaomi Mi Pad and Xiaomi Mi Note.

It has to be noted that Xiaomi Mi 5X, which is rumoured to debut on July 26 is expected to come with MIUI 8.0 OS out-of-the-box, will get MIUI 9 later in coming weeks. Whereas, the flagship Mi 6 owners will be the first, to get a taste of Google's candy-flavoured mobile OS.

As far as the mid-range and budget category Redmi series is concerned, Xiaomi is expected to release the Nougat update to Redmi Pro, Redmi Note 4X, generic Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi Redmi Note 2, Xiaomi Redmi Note (first generation), Redmi 4X, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4, Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Plus, Redmi 3X, Redmi 3, Redmi 2A, Redmi 2, Redmi 1S and the Redmi (1st Gen).

So far Xiaomi has not made any official comment on the leaked devices' list, but we believe that the aforementioned details are most likely to turn true, but only in China, as the devices such as Redmi 3 and Mi 3 series and older models are still in use in that country. However, foreign markets such as India, Singapore and other select South Asians regions will also get OS update later in the year, but only to newer models, which made their debut in 2016 and later.

What's coming in Android Nougat-based MIUI 9?

The Android 7.0 Nougat comes with Google's latest security update, multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.

Watch this space for latest news on Xiaomi products and Google Android Nougat release schedules.