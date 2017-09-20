Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is a name that won its space in the hearts of performance car enthusiast for being the best example of how motorsport technologies should be integrated into a road-going car. The Lancer Evolution is considered as one of the technologically advanced four-door performance sedans. But discontinuation of the model in 2015 left some of the aficionados feel betrayed.

The good news is Evolution moniker is coming back to Mitsubishi's portfolio while the bad news is it will not be another performance sedan. Mitsubishi, under its new umbrella of Renault-Nissan, has decided to shift focus to EVs and hence, the Evolution is coming back, this time as an EV.

Christened as Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept, the model will be all-new flagship concept car and its unveiling has been confirmed at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show scheduled between October 27 and November 5, 2017.

Though specific details on the model are saved for the show, Mitsubishi says "the very high-performance automobile will blend Mitsubishi Motors' signature 4WD and electric powertrain know-how with advanced Artificial Intelligence technology under a low-slung aerodynamic SUV Coupe shape."

The new development comes in line with the words of the global boss of the company, Trevor Mann in June. He hinted at the return of Evo badge in Mitsubishi line-up. He also said the company is currently evaluating all options get into motorsports.

"Motorsport is something that we've talked about a lot recently, and because of our heritage it's something that we've got to consider," Mann said. "It goes with the brand and it's something that we've got the technology in and our engineers know what to do. It's something we need to consider again," Australia's Motoring magazine quoted Mann as saying.