Japanese manufacturer Mitsubishi was continuing its presence in the Indian market with just one model, Pajero Sport, for the past few years. The company decided to bolster its presence last year and relaunched its flagship SUV Montero.

Now the company is inching closer to the launch of a third SUV in the line-up which is again a relaunch. Outlander is the SUV in question and the company website has already been updated with the vital stats of the SUV. The launch of the SUV is expected in September; meanwhile, dealers have started accepting bookings. Information from dealers indicates the Outlander will come with ex-showroom price of around Rs 29 lakh.

Outlander is currently in its third generation and had received an update in 2015 in line with the company's new design language. The large chrome overdosed grille is called Dynamic Shield and gives a pronouncing stance for the SUV. The headlights are LED projector units with separate LED daytime running strip. Mild cladding around the base, silver strip on the bottom of the doors and 18-inch alloy wheels are the attractions at sides. At the rear, boxy tailgate and subtle chrome accents surrounding at horizontally-positioned LED tail-lamps are the attractions.

According to the website, the SUV will be loaded with Rockford Fosgate audio system with a 6.1-inch touchscreen, dual-zone automatic climate control and keyless entry. The page of Outlander in the website has no information on powertrain while it confirms CVT transmission option. The gearbox will also feature sports mode and paddle shifters.

The India-spec model is expected to be powered by petrol engine only. The 2.4-litre, four-cylinder mill is expected to delivers 169 hp and 225 Nm of torque. The new Outlander will also get Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) AWD system.

Mitsubishi India previously sold the second generation of the Outlander from 2008 with a facelift version in 2010. The company eventually pulled the plug on Outlander along with many other models.