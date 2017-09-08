Mithali Raj has been bagging headlines for more than 24 hours now after posting a selfie with her friends on Twitter. She was slut-shamed for her black spaghetti top, which a section of Twitterati found 'indecent.'

Some even went to the extent of asking the India women's cricket team captain to take down the post while one user insulted her, asking if she was a porn star.

Considering Mithali's no-nonsense attitude, it was just a matter of time that she would hit back at these trolls. And she did.

Last month, when Mithali was slut-shamed by a user on Twitter for sharing a photograph in which she was seen sweating, the India cricketer had given him a tight slap with a fitting reply.

However, this time, it was not just one user, but a barrage of trolls on Twitter targeting her for the way she dressed. Mithali did not take up the unnecessary pain of responding to the critics one by one this time.

But she did open up, stating clearly that she did not want anybody else dictating her what to wear and what not to.

"I don't give that much of importance. I am clearly very independent woman and I do not need someone to tell me how to dress. Just because he (referring to trolls) has voiced his opinion does not mean that it has to affect me. Like he has the freedom of choice to express himself, I also have the freedom to react or not," Mithali told Times Now.

Slut-shaming seems to be a favourite hobby for many on social networking sites. It has happened in the past, and one does not know if it would ever stop.

But, celebrities like Mithali have shown that they are not going to take it lying down, and will give it back when required.