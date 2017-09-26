Vogue is one of the leading monthly fashion and lifestyle magazines in the world, which came into existence on 1892. Since then, the fashion bible has spread its wings far and wide. The Indian edition of the magazine came into being in October 2007 and that was the 17th international edition known as Vogue India.

October 2017 marks the 10th anniversary of Vogue India, and the magazine has come up with three different covers for the upcoming month's edition.

One of the covers includes the king of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan, entrepreneur Nita Ambani, and Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj. Two other covers include a mix of Bollywood stars and a Russian model too.

Shah Rukh and Nita have appeared on the covers of a number of lifestyle magazines in the past, and an appearance on Vogue India's 10th-anniversary cover could be just another day for the duo. They have made millions of money in their respective fields, and belong to the of the crème de la crème of the Indian society.

However, that may not be the case with Mithali, as she may not be as wealthy and established as Shah Rukh and Nita yet.

The Indian cricketer might have played for the nation since 1999, but it is only recently -- after her stupendous performance in the recently concluded Women's World Cup -- that she has been bagging headlines.

The India captain has gained immense followers on social media after helping India reach the final of the World Cup. She seems to be busy with photo ops of late and has been actively posting some of her ravishing images on Twitter.

However, she also bagged headlines after being trolled for the dresses she wore in her posts. Mithali did not take such trolls lying down, and gave it back to them, reflecting her strong character. No wonder, Mithali has found her way to Vogue India cover.