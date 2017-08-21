Mithali Raj has been the toast of the nation ever since the Women in Blue came up with outstanding performances in England during the 2017 Women's World Cup. Despite finishing second best in the final against the hosts last month, the Indian women's cricket team stars won a lot of hearts with their valiant performances.

Raj along with other World Cup heroes of the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy and Jhulan Goswami have become widely-followed celebrities on social media. With each and every post, the Word Cup heroes are making headlines.

Team India skipper Raj has become more active than ever on Twitter and is constantly letting her million-plus followers know what she is up to.

On Sunday, August 20, Raj took to Twitter to share a photograph of herself with India teammate Veda Krishnamurthy and former internationals Nooshin AL Khadeer and Mamatha Maben at the launch of a cricket academy in Bengaluru.

Raj described her counterparts as "special women" and added she had spent a "momentous day" on Sunday.

However, a Twitter user somehow managed to ignore all the positive aspects of the image and tried to shame Raj, by mentioning the India captain was sweating when photographed.

Raj did not hold back and came up with a fitting reply to the user's Tweet. Check it out here.

I m where I m because I sweated it out on d field! I see no reason 2 b ashamed f it, when I'm on d ground inaugerating a cricket academy. https://t.co/lC5BOMf7o2 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 20, 2017

Raj has been proving she is not the one, who is afraid of speaking her mind. Notably, ahead of the World Cup 2017 opener against England, Raj gave a fitting reply to a journalist, who had enquired about her favourite "male cricketer".

"Do you ask the same question to a male cricketer? Do you ask them who their favourite female cricketer is?" Raj had said.

She had added: "I have always been asked who's your favourite cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is."