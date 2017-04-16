Srinu Vaitla's Mister made a decent collection at the US box office in the premiere shows, but its business dropped on the first day. The film has failed to beat the records of Varun Tej's last outing Kanche.

Director Srinu Vaitla has a good fan following in North America, but his last two releases have turned out to be disasters at the US box office. Hence, the director changed his formula and came up with fresh script in Mister. Its promos had generated a lot of hype and made everyone feel that it would emerge as a big hit at the US box office.

Following this hype, Telugu Film Nagar acquired the overseas distribution rights of Mister for a whopping price and arranged 98 theatres across the US. [Check Mister US schedule] The movie was also premiered in several screens in the country on Thursday night and received a good response at the ticket counters everywhere.

But the negative word of mouth affected its collection on its opening day (Friday) in the country. Mister collected a total of $ 51,206 at the US box office in the premiere and first-day shows. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Telugu film #Mister - USA: Thu previews $ 35,059, Fri $ 16,147. Total: $ 51,206 [₹ 33.02 lakhs]. @Rentrak."

Mister has beaten the records of Varun Tej's last release Loafer, which collected $17,011 at the US box office in the premiere shows and on the first day. But it has failed to beat the records of his 2015 movie Kanche, which was the biggest opener for the actor with its collection of $99,808 in the paid preview shows and on the first day.

Mister is a travel movie with commercial ingredients like romance, comedy, action and family drama. Written by Gopi Mohan and Sreedhar Seepana, the movie revolves around the story of a Spain-based NRI Chai (Varun), who falls in love with Meera (Hebah Patel), who leaves him for another guy. What happens when another girl named Chandramukhi (Lavanya) is attracted to him forms the rest of the story.