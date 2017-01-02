The teaser of Varun Tej's Telugu movie Mister, which is directed by Srinu Vaitla, has received positive reviews from audience. The video has crossed 1 million views on YouTube in just 24 hours.

Srinu Vaitla, who suffered a big setback with back-to-back failures like Aagadu and Bruce Lee, is making his comeback to direction after two years. He is in desperate need of a hit and has taken a long time to come up with a fresh subject. As per the teaser, the director has taken a break from his regular comedy and action genre and tried to play a safe with a romance drama.

The teaser shows that Mister deals with a routine story and exotic locales, while beautiful picturisation, amazing background score and the sparkling chemistry between the lead pair are going to be highlights of the film. One thing that strikes about the story featured in its teaser is that the hero has two names. It is not clear whether Varun Tej is playing dual roles or it is a twist in the tale. However, it has created curiosity among the filmgoers.

The teaser of Mister was released on the official YouTube channel of Tagore Madhu and Nallamalupu Bujji's Lakshmi Narasimha Productions on December 31. The video has received 1,320,655 views, 17,536 thumbs up, 765 thumbs down and 806 comments. Most of the viewers have expressed positive response for the video. Continue to read Mister's teaser review by audience:

