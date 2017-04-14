Srinu Vaitla (Sreenu Vytla) is one of the leading Telugu film directors, but the failure of his last ventures – Aagadu and Bruce Lee had made everyone doubt his capabilities. The director had assured a promising comeback with Mister starring Varun Tej, but has failed again.

His latest Telugu movie, Mister, is a travel movie with all commercial ingredients like romance, comedy, action and family drama. The film revolves around an NRI named Chai (Varun Tej), who is staying in Spain. He falls in love with Meera (Hebah Patel), but she leaves for India to marry someone else. But one day, she requests him to save her from some troubles. When he reaches India to help her, he lands in a problem with Chandramukhi (Lavanya Tripathi). The rest of the story is about how he deals with it.

The critics say that Mister has an interesting plot in the first half and Srinu Vaitla manages to engage the viewers with some songs, romance and comedy scenes. But story falls flat with the dragging narration in the second half and even superb action in the climax fails to impress the audience. The weak script and irrelevant characters in the second half makes it a boring watch.

Varun Tej, Hebah Patel and Lavanya Tripathi have done their jobs well and their performances and chemistry are the highlights of Mister. The movie has good production values and picturisation, exotic locales, music and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the critics, who have rated it an average of 2.35 out of 5 stars.

Here are some critics verdict and ratings for the Telugu movie Mister:

India Glitz Rating: 2

Mister throws up a formulaic story line. A stretched narration, its much relied-upon comedy falls flat. The royal element was a recipe for misery.

AP Herald Rating: 2

Mister might end up as a average venture with a sluggish second half. The first half was too good and second half was equally spoiled with a weak writing. Climax heavy duty fight also stands artificial. Sreen Vaitla might have got back into some form, but still this is not at his best.

123 Telugu Rating: 2.75

Mister is one film which is only good in parts. There is some decent fun during the first half and also has a good star cast to support. But it is the execution which looks weak as the entire second half is disoriented and goes off track completely. Finally, if you do not mind the routine story and are okay with some over the top proceedings, you can give this film a shot only if you have nothing else to do. But for others who are looking for some thing interesting, look out for other options as well.

Gulte Rating: 2.5

Mister starts off on an entertaining note and looks cool until the first hour. Things go topsy turvy once the protagonist lands in India. It is evident that the director is not at his best, but he managed to keep the audience entertained by introducing new characters at frequent intervals. Despite a few laughs, Mister clearly missed the humorous stamp of Sreenu Vaitla. The attempt of spoofing Oopiri hasn't clicked.

Times of India Rating 2.5