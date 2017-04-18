Director Srinu Vaitla's Telugu movie Mister has made poor collection at the worldwide box office in the first weekend and emerged as the biggest disaster in career of actor Varun Tej Loafer.

Mister was one of the most-hyped Telugu movies of 2017 and it was expected to get superb opening and do good collection at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. But the movie received lukewarm response on its first day and the negative word of mouth did not allow show growth on the following days.

The Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi and Hebah Patel-starrer has grossed Rs 8.10 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 1 crore in Karnataka and Rs 1.15 crore in the US and other parts of the globe in 3 days. Mister has collected Rs 10.25 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend.

Varun Tej's debut movie Mukunda collected Rs 16 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its five-day-extended first weekend, while his next movie Kanche grossed Rs 14.45 crore in its (three day) opening weekend. His last release Loafer raked in Rs 13.50 crore at the box office in its first weekend.

Made on a budget of Rs 15 crore, Mister fetched Rs 19 crore from the sale of its global distribution rights. The movie has earned Rs 5.50 crore for its distributors in its opening weekend. Considering this performance, the film will not be able to recover even 50 percent of the investment of the distributors in its lifetime run.

The earnings of Mister for its distributors is much lower than that of his previous releases like Mukunda, Kanche and Loafer, which earned Rs 9.05 crore, Rs 7.85 crore and Rs 7 crore, respectively, for their distributors in their opening weekends. Loafer, which also earned Rs 19 crore for its theatrical rights was considered a disaster. When compared it, Mister has turned out to be a bigger flop than his previous outing.