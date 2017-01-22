- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
Mississippi National Guard survey damage from Hattiesburg Tornado
At least four people were killed when a tornado ripped through southern Mississippi on Saturday (21 January). The weather wrecked homes and left people trapped in their homes while extensive damage was reported in the Hattiesburg area, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. Thousands of homes and businesses were reportedly left without power.
Most popular