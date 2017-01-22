Mississippi National Guard survey damage from Hattiesburg Tornado

At least four people were killed when a tornado ripped through southern Mississippi on Saturday (21 January). The weather wrecked homes and left people trapped in their homes while extensive damage was reported in the Hattiesburg area, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. Thousands of homes and businesses were reportedly left without power.
