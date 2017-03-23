Tom Cruise has reportedly 'fallen for' his Mission Impossible 6 co-star Vanessa Kirby. Vanessa rose to fame for her incredible acting as Princess Margaret in Netflix series The Crown.

According to InTouch Weekly, the 54-year-old actor is said to have 'fallen for' the British actress. It even claimed that Cruise was "blown away by her endless charm and energy."

The Mummy actor "flipped for her work," a source revealed. After seeing her work in Netflix series The Crown, he cast her in the Mission: Impossible 6. The source continued: "He told the other MI producers that he had to have Vanessa for a crucial role in the franchise's sixth instalment."

Rumour has it that the pair had "instant chemistry" as soon as they met on the sets of Mission Impossible 6. Their romance has blossomed and the Top Gun actor now "wants to make her the next Mrs. Tom Cruise," sources claimed.

It is believed that if everything goes well, the actor will settle down with The Crown actress soon as Cruise's mother Mary Lee South died recently at the age of 80 due to poor health.

Tom Cruise has not had any serious relationship since his divorce with actress Katie Holmes in 2012. Tom has had three marriages in the past. In 1987, he married Mimi Rogers and divorced her in 1990. He then tied the knot with Nicole Kidman in 1990 and the couple separated in 2001.

Cruise married for the third time to Katie Holmes in 2006 and the couple divorced in 2012. The couple has a daughter named Suri.

The sixth instalment of the Mission Impossible film is slated to release on July 27, 2018.