Justice League is slated to release in a few months. The cast and crew are busy completing "extensive" reshoots to wrap up the post production work and begin promotions. The film stands crucial to Superman Henry Cavill as the film will reveal how his character will return from the dead and join the League to fight Steppenwolf.

However, the Joss Whedon led reshoots are causing a pain for Cavill. The actor has been sporting a bearded look for Mission: Impossible 6 which he is shooting simultaneously with Justice League. While we love the rugged appearance, the production houses involved with MI 6 and JL are facing the brunt of the shooting schedules.

The actor cannot shave his beard due to continuity issues with MI6 and he is supposed to sport a clean look when he dons his superhero suit. As a result, Warner Bros is facing the brunt and spending a whopping amount to digitally remove his moustache and beard.

The Variety reported that the extensive reshoots and delayed filming schedules have resulted in WB spending a whopping $25 million more on Justice League. A huge amount of money could be allocated to make Cavill's face look like the Superman from Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

"A moustache he grew for his character in the Mission: Impossible sequel will have to be digitally removed in post-production. Paramount, which is distributing the Mission: Impossible sequel, would not allow Cavill to shave the facial hair while production was taking place," the Variety reports.

While many fans questioned the possibility of Cavill sporting a fake beard, MI6 director Christopher McQuarrie took to Twitter to clarify a fake beard would not be possible. He wrote: "In exactly one year you'll understand: The only way to keep a fake 'stache on Henry Cavill would be a liberal dose of staples. #MI6 07.27.18"

In exactly one year you’ll understand: The only way to keep a fake ‘stache on Henry Cavill would be a liberal dose of staples. #MI6 07.27.18 — ChristopherMcQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) July 25, 2017

While fans are still unable to understand why Whedon is reworking extensively on Justice League, it is clear that Cavill stands strong to his commitment and attending reshoots with the beard.

The moustache news has also paved way for some hilarious jokes on the social media platform. Fans suggest incorporating the plot about Superman's decision to grow a facial hair rather than get it removed digitally.

Justice League releases on November 17 this year whereas Mission: Impossible 6 releases on July 27 next year.