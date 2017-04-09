It has officially begun!

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in the sixth installment of Mission: Impossible as the filming of the sequel began in Paris, France. Making an entry in complete MI style, Tom Cruise and director Chris MsQuarrie reached the sets of the film in a helicopter.

The production officially kicked off on Saturday. A number of pictures featuring the actor, director and the crew have made their way to social media. According to the pictures shared online, while Hunt was present at the venue, Superman Henry Cavill wasn't there. It has been reported that the Justice League actor will be joining the cast soon.

Also, the pictures revealed a scene set up revolving around a prisoner transfer. Several actors were seen geared and escorting someone from a helicopter to a police vehicle. While the context of the scene is not clear, it does seem like Hunt is involved in a prison break.

While not many details of the movie have been made available, the makers have revealed that Cruise will be involved in a stunt sequence bigger than the Burj Khalifa stunt from his previous MI movie.

Skydance Media CEO, David Ellison, told Collider, "What Tom is doing in this movie I believe will top anything that's come before. It is absolutely unbelievable—he's been training for a year. It is going to be, I believe, the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has done in a movie, and he has been working on it since right after Rogue Nation came out. It's gonna be mind-blowing."

The film will delve deeper into Hunt's personal life while he will be busy completing his designated mission. We cannot wait to watch Hunt return to the big screen!

Apart from Cruise reprising his role, the film also stars Alec Baldwin, The Crown's Vanessa Kirby, Superman star Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Sean Harris. Mission: Impossible 6 is scheduled to release on July 27, 2018.