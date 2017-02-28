Following the massive success of 2011's Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol and 2015's Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation, Tom Cruise's blockbuster franchise is returning with Mission: Impossible 6. The possible release date was announced late last year and now director Christopher McQuarrie is teasing fans about the plot as he announced the filming date.

In a pod-cast session with Empire, McQuarrie announced that the filming of the Tom Cruise-starrer will take place in Paris. "We start shooting on April 10 in Paris. It's a very different Ethan Hunt, I can promise you that."

Without revealing any kind of spoilers, he hinted that the film will delve deeper into Ethan's (Tom Cruise) life while focusing on the mission. "I've seen five of these movies and I don't know who Ethan Hunt is. One movie sort of dealt with his personal life; the other movies are about people speculating what's really going on in Ethan's head. I want to know who Ethan is in this movie, I want an emotional journey for this character, and Tom really embraced it," he said.

He also explained that his approach to Mission: Impossible will be different from his past ventures. "I don't want to string together a bunch of action scenes, I want to actually deal with character. So I put Ethan in a bunch of complicated moral quandaries, and I'm trying to find ways to connect them – and then, ironically, the way to connect them was through giant action scenes."

So what kind of action sequences will this movie have? Any signature moment already planned? "I don't know!," he answered and continued, "I have to find out by April 10. I may have found something. I came to Tom with a picture of something and Tom looked at it and said, 'That's awesome! I want to fall off of that!' It's like, OK, I can see it on a poster, and I can see Tom falling off of it."

After the iconic Burj Khalifa sequence that took viewers' breath away, fans cannot wait to see what Cruise will fall off this time. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 27, 2018.