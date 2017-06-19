Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy! Christopher McQuarrie deserves more offs from his busy schedules so that fans could get more inside scoops into his projects. Taking to Twitter to share a picture of Mission: Impossible 6's wonder women, the director hosted an impromptu QnA session with fans to answer queries.

The director, who teased about Edge of Tomorrow 2 spoilers, opened up about his ongoing MI6 project to reveal a list of details about the movie that includes that he is not shooting in New Zealand and might visit India for filming.

Also Read: Oops! Looks like Mission: Impossible 6 director unknowingly dropped a spoiler in new photo featuring MI6 actresses

McQuarrie hosted an #McQandA with fans on Twitter and answered a few questions regarding the Tom Cruise starrer. While he addressed some interesting technical questions, he mostly kept the spoilers answers limited to keep the suspense of the film.

Here are a few MI6 spoilers and plot details that were revealed:

- On Henry Cavill's role: The director did not delve deep into the actor's character, however, he teased his character's name by telling that his name is Kal L Kent. For those of you who don't know, it is the alternative name of Superman of Earth-Two in Superman comics.

Talking about working with the Justice League actor, McQuarrie shared, "The man is a total pro. Fearless and focused. And a complete gentleman."

- On filming locations: Daniel Patterson asked the director about filming in New Zealand to which he clarified that he is not shooting a single shot in Queenstown. However, he said he is considering India as a possible filming location. Confirming the same, he tweeted "Mmmmmmmaybe."

- Action sequences and script of MI6: Explaining that he writes the action sequences keeping the visuals in mind, the director teased that Mission: Impossible 6 will watch less talk, more emotion, tighter story and more action. He also shared that there will be more stunts than ever seen in Mission Impossible franchise put together in Mission: Impossible 6.

The director shared a few more insights into his project. You can read the entire thread here.

Mission: Impossible 6 is slated to release on July 27, 2018.