An Indian man, who went missing earlier this week, was found dead by the police in Sharjah under mysterious circumstances, media reports said on Friday.

The body of 35-year-old Dixon, who was working in the UAE, was found partially-decomposed in a parked car in Sharjah's Al Qulayaa area on Wednesday. Originally from Perumbavoor in Kerala, Dixon had returned to the UAE on June 30 after meeting his family in Ireland.

He went missing on Tuesday, two days after he returned to Sharjah to resign from his job and go back to his family in Ireland, PTI reported citing Khaleej Times. Dixon had been working with a firm in the Sharjah Airport Free Zone since nine years.

Officials at the Wasit Police Station in Sharjah received a complaint on August 1 that Dixon was missing after which they began their investigation. On Wednesday evening, the police received a call from the 35-year-old's relatives, who said that his car had been found in a parking space.

"We were returning from Ajman when we saw his car parked near the Sharjah Ladies Club. There was a smell of decomposed body when we got close to the car, and then saw him inside. We then called the police," Antony, a relative of Dixon, was quoted by PTI as saying.

The body has been shifted to Al Kuwaiti Hospital morgue for legal procedures after which it will be sent to India, the police said.

"He called his wife around 9.30 pm (local time) on July 31. The next day, she called us in the morning to say that he was not answering the phone. Till 10 am (local time) on August 1, his phone was ringing and then it went switched off. We went to his house and found it locked. Then we called the police, who came and broke open the door. But there was nothing extraordinary and he was not there," Antony said.

Dixon lived with his family in Sharjah until last year when his wife got a job in Ireland and shifted there, another relative said adding that the 35-year-old had come back to Sharjah to resign from his job and move to Ireland.