Missing 9 will be back with episode 9 this Wednesday, February 15, at 10pm KST on MBC and it will begin by featuring two new survivors of Legend Entertainment's plane crush, probably Jung Ki-joon and Ha Ji-ah.

The followers of the Korean mini-series have already met Ra Bong-hee, Choi Tae-ho, Hwang Jae-guk and Tae Ho-hang. It was also revealed that Lee Yeol and Yoon So-hee were murdered by the male antagonist.

After accusing Seo Joon-oh for the demise of his colleagues, Choi Tae-joon's character indirectly confessed to the female lead that he killed her lover. He even threatened secretary Ho-hang and convinced him to frame Ra Bong-hee as a criminal.

Although prosecutor Yoon Tae-yeong is trying hard to find the truth and help Baek Jin-hee's character to fight for justice, he has his own limitations. Since Ho-hang betrayed the female lead, she will have to get hold of another survivor.

The promo for the upcoming episode indicates that there will be two more survivors returning to Korea. It shows somebody informing the current president of Legend Entertainment, Jang Do-pal: "They found another survivors. They found two survivors this time."

The sneak-peek video then takes its viewers to the flashback sequence, wherein Tae-ho continues to kill people. According to the clip, a rescue team will reach out to the deserted island and save all the survivors.

Watch Missing 9 episode 9 live online this Wednesday, February 15, at 10pm KST on MBC to know more about the surviving witnesses of the plane crash. Until then, catch up with the first eight episodes online here.

