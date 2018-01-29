Maan Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular radio programme, is now also available on Amazon Alexa.

Maan Ki Baat is one of the innovative reach-out programmes of Prime Minister Modi through which he speaks to the people of the country on a regular basis.

The prime minister's radio address will now be available on the entire range of Echo devices like Amazon Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Plus. Along with the Echo devices, this feature will also be available on Alexa-enabled smart speakers such as Harman Kardon Allure and Eufy Genie.

The Alexa skill has been developed by Asian News International news agency (ANI). "We are heading to a future where voice has the potential to become a primary way of engaging with technology around us. We are thrilled to make Mann Ki Baat available as a skill and offer listeners a new way to hear the Prime Minister's address. Currently, users can listen to any of the previous editions of Mann ki Baat starting from January 2015," said Ishaan Prakash, Editor Live Operations of ANI.

How to enable Mann ki Baat skill: