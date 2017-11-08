The grand finale of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 9 was memorable and witnessed several emotional stories.

The episode was graced by cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actress Vidya Balan, who took to the hot seats to help collect funds for Yuvraj's NGO about cancer awareness – You We Can. Vidya and Yuvraj won Rs 25 lakh.

Yuvraj narrated his story of battling with cancer and got teary-eyed recounting his experience. It was quite an emotional moment for the audience as well.

"I too was escaping from the same (cancer) and I continued to play. Then the doctors told me if I continue to ignore my health then it'll be difficult for you to survive. I thought the doctors are probably lying because I wanted to play and continued to neglect my health and then my condition deteriorated and so did my performance in the sport. With no alternative, I had to go for treatment," Yuvraj said on the show, according to NDTV.

It was in 2011 that Yuvraj was diagnosed with cancer and he flew to the US for prolonged treatment.

Ahead of the grand finale, Yuvraj took to Twitter to share his excitement to play the game with Big B: "What an absolute honor and pleasure it was to play the game of KBC with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan."

Vidya introduced a KBC meme and gave the finale some of its lighter moments. The show also showcased several special moments from previous seasons.

KBC 9, which aired at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television, will be replaced by a new show Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, which is new season of the controversial show, Pehredaar Piya Ki.